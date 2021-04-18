Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,308,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 254,019 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.16% of Twitter worth $83,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 771.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,069,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after purchasing an additional 946,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cleveland Research raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,003,144 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

