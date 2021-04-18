Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $141.27 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,846 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.5% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Chevron worth $141,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $102.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

