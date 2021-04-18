Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $197.88 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,114,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601,897 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $197,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $337.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

