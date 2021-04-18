Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,489 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of International Business Machines worth $114,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Wealth Alliance raised its position in International Business Machines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $133.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.