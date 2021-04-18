Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,278 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $105,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

Shares of CAT opened at $233.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

