Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,721 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 22,173 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 0.5% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $140,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 170,157 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after buying an additional 23,181 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.