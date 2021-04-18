Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 14,306 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,122 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,306 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Target worth $80,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $208.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.90. Target Co. has a one year low of $100.50 and a one year high of $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

