Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 169,406 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 169,406 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PayPal were worth $131,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $269.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.84. The firm has a market cap of $316.07 billion, a PE ratio of 101.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.57 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

