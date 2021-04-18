Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,624 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $75,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT opened at $391.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.