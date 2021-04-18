Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,346,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 118,934 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $136,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $241.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

