Reviewing Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EOG Resources and Battalion Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 11 14 0 2.56 Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

EOG Resources currently has a consensus target price of $72.04, indicating a potential upside of 2.17%. Given EOG Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources -2.47% 5.86% 3.38% Battalion Oil -102.98% -1.79% -0.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and Battalion Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $17.38 billion 2.37 $2.73 billion $4.98 14.16 Battalion Oil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Battalion Oil on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman. As of December 31, 2020, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,220 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,514 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 813 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 5,360 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

