Rewardiqa (REW) Hits Market Cap of $21.75 Million

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00003811 BTC on popular exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $21.75 million and $878,704.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rewardiqa alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00130363 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rewardiqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rewardiqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.