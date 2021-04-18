RigoBlock Achieves Market Capitalization of $684,960.84 (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. RigoBlock has a market capitalization of $684,960.84 and $1,777.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RigoBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000917 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00065649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.12 or 0.00276927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004333 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.39 or 0.00707863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,273.67 or 0.99966390 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.68 or 0.00831356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About RigoBlock

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,889 coins. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RigoBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RigoBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

