Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Down 24.8% in March

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,100 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 493,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVSB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $155.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

