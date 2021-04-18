Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ RIVE opened at $10.25 on Friday. Riverview Financial has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $95.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a negative net margin of 39.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Financial by 85.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Riverview Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 82,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 588,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

