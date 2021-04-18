Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 116,343 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2,722.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,343 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 217,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 32,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.