Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 3,215 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $183.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.59. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

