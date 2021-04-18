Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 895 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,457 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for about 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in The Boeing by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in The Boeing by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $248.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.74. The firm has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

