Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 99,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE opened at $79.50 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

