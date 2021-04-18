Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in CVS Health by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 199,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 51,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

