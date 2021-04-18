Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 12,095 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,331,000. FMR LLC grew its position in American International Group by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,978,000 after acquiring an additional 440,780 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,575,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.