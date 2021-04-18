Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 17,732 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.26% of Royce Value Trust worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

