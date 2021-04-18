Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.81.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $333.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.77. KLA Co. has a one year low of $147.46 and a one year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

