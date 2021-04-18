Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,068 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.76.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $133.73 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

