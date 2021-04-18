Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $20.90 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.8% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $255.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.