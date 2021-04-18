Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 101.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 608,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,716,000 after purchasing an additional 306,509 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $247,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 165,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.6% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.65.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.49 and a 12-month high of $205.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

