Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $9.52 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 0.8% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock opened at $184.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $186.00. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

