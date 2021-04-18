Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Invesco by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $3,194,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IVZ opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.