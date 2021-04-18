Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Booking by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Booking by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,476.90 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,482.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,352.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,095.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,277.87.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

