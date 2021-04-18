Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 6,060 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.77 and its 200 day moving average is $249.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $167.07 and a one year high of $276.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

