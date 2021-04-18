Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 9,333 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Intel stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

