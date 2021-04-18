Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average of $137.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $156.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

