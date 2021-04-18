Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,488 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Discovery by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Discovery by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Discovery by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

In related news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

