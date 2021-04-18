Rotten (ROT) Market Cap Hits $961,666.74

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Rotten has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. One Rotten coin can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $961,666.74 and $12,095.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00021506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00090723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.35 or 0.00681310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00041801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.08 or 0.06358609 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,407,369 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.