Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 5,636 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Sysco by 19.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 13.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,894,000 after purchasing an additional 36,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1,076.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 66,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,150.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

