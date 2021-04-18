Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 815 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.62.

Shares of ORLY opened at $530.52 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.00 and a 52 week high of $525.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $488.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.44.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

