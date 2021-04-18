Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $101.42 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $101.23. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

