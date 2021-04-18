Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 8,721 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.30 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

