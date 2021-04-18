Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $14.13 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $14,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.