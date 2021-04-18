Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $14.48 Million Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.59.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $232.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.75. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,220,552 shares of company stock worth $273,457,794 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

