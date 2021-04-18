Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Top Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $534,426.17 and approximately $4,279.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,994.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,218.73 or 0.03962397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.08 or 0.00484114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $954.80 or 0.01705158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.73 or 0.00588862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.81 or 0.00597929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00065189 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.30 or 0.00459506 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,035,893 coins and its circulating supply is 28,918,580 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.