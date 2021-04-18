SAFE DEAL (SFD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $369,927.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $369,927.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.71 or 0.00008511 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00065974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00278263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.62 or 0.00709912 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00025607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,109.66 or 0.99645682 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.14 or 0.00846455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 477,380 coins and its circulating supply is 450,238 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.