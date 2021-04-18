SafeCoin Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $250.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,083.12 or 1.00003245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00038859 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012307 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.94 or 0.00567501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.47 or 0.00400252 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $509.11 or 0.00891902 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00134635 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004116 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.