saffron.finance (SFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.79 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. saffron.finance has a market cap of $149.36 million and $4.79 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One saffron.finance coin can now be bought for $1,663.58 or 0.02942933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, saffron.finance has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get saffron.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.00678980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00088842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00038909 BTC.

saffron.finance Coin Profile

saffron.finance (SFI) is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 90,021 coins and its circulating supply is 89,781 coins. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance . saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

saffron.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade saffron.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for saffron.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for saffron.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.