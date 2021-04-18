Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SAFRF opened at $149.35 on Friday. Safran has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $152.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.50.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

