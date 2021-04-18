salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.3% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,105,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $1,149,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,019.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,914. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,086,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

