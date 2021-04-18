Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 404,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $163.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $167.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. Analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

