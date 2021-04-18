Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,110 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $19,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.29. 7,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,261. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.36. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

