Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Lifted by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 7.0% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.55. 266,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,320. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $77.34.

