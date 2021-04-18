ScPrime (SCP) Trading Up 39.8% This Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $14,768.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00068655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020460 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00278933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.23 or 0.00168333 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,051,370 coins and its circulating supply is 34,367,759 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

